Dryden Capital LLC Makes New $3.15 Million Investment in KL Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:KLAQ)

Dryden Capital LLC purchased a new position in KL Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:KLAQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 321,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,149,000. KL Acquisition makes up 2.3% of Dryden Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Dryden Capital LLC owned 0.89% of KL Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in KL Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $147,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of KL Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KL Acquisition by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of KL Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of KL Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $429,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLAQ remained flat at $$9.80 during midday trading on Friday. 435,430 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,683. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.78. KL Acquisition Corp has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $9.90.

KL Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus investment effort on life sciences, which includes medical devices, diagnostics, and life sciences tools and instrumentation.

