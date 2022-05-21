DuckDaoDime (DDIM) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $219,250.00

DuckDaoDime (DDIM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 21st. DuckDaoDime has a market capitalization of $3.37 million and approximately $219,250.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DuckDaoDime coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.25 or 0.00011067 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, DuckDaoDime has traded 18.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 907.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,465.16 or 0.08405389 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003406 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001403 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001786 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 195.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.45 or 0.00512970 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,066.54 or 1.84349310 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00033357 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008840 BTC.

DuckDaoDime Profile

DuckDaoDime’s genesis date was August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,472,092 coins and its circulating supply is 1,037,793 coins. The official website for DuckDaoDime is duckdao.io . DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling DuckDaoDime

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DuckDaoDime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DuckDaoDime using one of the exchanges listed above.

