Duncan Leggett Sells 17,651 Shares of Premier Foods plc (LON:PFD) Stock

Premier Foods plc (LON:PFD – Get Rating) insider Duncan Leggett sold 17,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 114 ($1.41), for a total transaction of £20,122.14 ($24,805.40).

Shares of Premier Foods stock opened at GBX 119 ($1.47) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.09, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.67. Premier Foods plc has a one year low of GBX 95.42 ($1.18) and a one year high of GBX 128.20 ($1.58). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 114.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 111.25.

PFD has been the subject of several research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 145 ($1.79) price target on shares of Premier Foods in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Premier Foods in a research report on Wednesday.

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and International segments. The company offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

