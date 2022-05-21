Dynamite (DYNMT) Price Down 1.2% Over Last Week

Dynamite (DYNMT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 21st. One Dynamite coin can now be purchased for $0.0269 or 0.00000092 BTC on major exchanges. Dynamite has a market cap of $10,388.43 and $32,773.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dynamite has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.34 or 0.00229598 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000174 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003115 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $546.32 or 0.01862821 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00004324 BTC.

Dynamite Profile

Dynamite (DYNMT) is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 724,257 coins and its circulating supply is 385,551 coins. The official website for Dynamite is dynamitetoken.com . Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Buying and Selling Dynamite

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dynamite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

