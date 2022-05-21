Eagle Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,041 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $35,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,155,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 203,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,720,000 after buying an additional 4,592 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 210.7% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 19,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,404,000 after buying an additional 12,980 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,330,000 after buying an additional 8,149 shares during the period. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.40, for a total transaction of $4,508,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.67, for a total value of $3,880,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,203,015.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,143 shares of company stock valued at $12,848,826. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $270.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $305.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $297.14.

Shares of INSP opened at $175.90 on Friday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.74 and a 52-week high of $286.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of -112.76 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.87. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.12. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.02% and a negative net margin of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $69.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

