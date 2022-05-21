Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:ECC)

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th.

Eagle Point Credit has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Eagle Point Credit has a payout ratio of 104.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Eagle Point Credit to earn $1.62 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 103.7%.

Shares of NYSE:ECC opened at $12.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.81. Eagle Point Credit has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $15.54. The firm has a market cap of $503.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.97.

Eagle Point Credit ( NYSE:ECC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The investment management company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $27.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.45 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Eagle Point Credit will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECC. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,193 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,734 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 6,853 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 9,136 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,383 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 9,728 shares during the period. 21.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eagle Point Credit

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

