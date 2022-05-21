Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,538,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,543 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.64% of Eaton worth $1,126,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 137.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Eaton from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Eaton from $187.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.47.

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded down $1.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $134.14. The stock had a trading volume of 4,686,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,499,156. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $132.16 and a 52 week high of $175.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.47.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.59%.

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

