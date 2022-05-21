Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Bought by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Eaton were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ETN. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 2.0% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 45,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,788,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 622.2% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 44,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,605,000 after acquiring an additional 38,113 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co grew its position in shares of Eaton by 52.4% during the third quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 6,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the third quarter worth about $366,000. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

ETN stock opened at $134.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $132.16 and a one year high of $175.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $147.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.47.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.59%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ETN. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Eaton to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Eaton from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.47.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Eaton (Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.