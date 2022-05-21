Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (ETO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.18 on May 31st

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.179 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ETO opened at $23.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.49. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $22.52 and a one year high of $34.68.

In other Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund news, insider Keith Quinton acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.24 per share, for a total transaction of $60,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 2.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 69,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth about $266,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 10.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 135,637 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 13,071 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 21.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,833 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund by 8.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,089 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.