Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.108 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of ETB stock opened at $14.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.21 and a 200 day moving average of $16.47. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a twelve month low of $14.35 and a twelve month high of $17.85.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,026 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.