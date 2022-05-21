EDC Blockchain 24 Hour Volume Reaches $302.00 (EDC)

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 31.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 21st. During the last week, EDC Blockchain has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar. One EDC Blockchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. EDC Blockchain has a market cap of $229,847.15 and $302.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,426.58 or 1.00071627 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00038057 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00016702 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000073 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003369 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001194 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001110 BTC.

About EDC Blockchain

EDC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 46,963,463 coins and its circulating supply is 46,025,709 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . EDC Blockchain’s official website is edinarcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

