Electric Vehicle Zone (EVZ) Price Down 0.5% Over Last Week

Electric Vehicle Zone (EVZ) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. In the last week, Electric Vehicle Zone has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. Electric Vehicle Zone has a total market capitalization of $13.90 million and approximately $80,644.00 worth of Electric Vehicle Zone was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electric Vehicle Zone coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0314 or 0.00000107 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 74.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,640.83 or 0.12362183 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003391 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 334.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001173 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001410 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $147.32 or 0.00500203 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54,552.37 or 1.85228578 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00033938 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008799 BTC.

About Electric Vehicle Zone

Electric Vehicle Zone’s total supply is 8,420,257,832 coins and its circulating supply is 442,733,056 coins. The official website for Electric Vehicle Zone is www.evzlife.com . The official message board for Electric Vehicle Zone is blog.naver.com/zin_life

Buying and Selling Electric Vehicle Zone

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electric Vehicle Zone directly using US dollars.

