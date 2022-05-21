Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) PT Raised to C$72.00

Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$66.00 to C$72.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on EMRAF. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Emera from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Emera from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Emera from C$65.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.83.

Emera stock opened at $50.00 on Tuesday. Emera has a fifty-two week low of $44.66 and a fifty-two week high of $52.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.03.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

