Endowment Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Endowment Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Zoetis in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Zoetis by 48.4% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

ZTS traded up $3.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $162.56. 2,467,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,605,509. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.67 and a 1-year high of $249.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $182.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.77. The stock has a market cap of $76.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.28, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.09. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 49.62%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.82%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZTS. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.88.

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.29, for a total transaction of $1,922,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Glenn David sold 32,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total transaction of $6,149,889.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,557 shares of company stock valued at $9,589,496. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

