Endowment Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 28,285 Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD)

Endowment Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 28,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,711,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 27.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 940,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,122,000 after purchasing an additional 202,927 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 41.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 553,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,252,000 after purchasing an additional 162,611 shares during the last quarter. ODonnell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,154,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 73.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 217,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after purchasing an additional 92,357 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:KBWD traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.44. 105,592 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,375. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.68 and its 200-day moving average is $19.62. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a one year low of $17.17 and a one year high of $21.65.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $0.137 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 18th.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.