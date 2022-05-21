Endowment Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,292 iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Endowment Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,146,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,316,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,735 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,173,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,901,952,000 after acquiring an additional 610,141 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,607,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $834,596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417,965 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,254,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $742,354,000 after acquiring an additional 557,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,780,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $454,794,000 after acquiring an additional 655,824 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.77. 36,357,240 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,367,344. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $64.63 and a 52-week high of $82.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.81 and its 200-day moving average is $74.85.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

