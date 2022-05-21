Endowment Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 15,575 West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Endowment Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 15,575 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $7,305,000. West Pharmaceutical Services accounts for 7.4% of Endowment Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,721 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $662,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,996 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,366,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WST. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

In other news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 8,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.69, for a total transaction of $2,979,467.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE WST traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $300.68. 374,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,280. The company’s 50-day moving average is $363.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $394.16. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $288.12 and a one year high of $475.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.17.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.92 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 23.76%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. Research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.00%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

