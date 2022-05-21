Endowment Wealth Management Inc. Invests $270,000 in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Endowment Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2,850.3% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,631,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after acquiring an additional 4,474,967 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 18.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,751,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,361,000 after buying an additional 577,117 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 999.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 626,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,228,000 after buying an additional 569,148 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 21.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,173,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,990,000 after purchasing an additional 382,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,966,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,648,000 after purchasing an additional 313,152 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VRP traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.74. 729,270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 567,304. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.91. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $22.68 and a twelve month high of $26.50.

