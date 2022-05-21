Endowment Wealth Management Inc. Invests $470,000 in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Endowment Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 23,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,799,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,439,000 after buying an additional 274,800 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Royce Value Trust by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,584,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,036,000 after acquiring an additional 67,418 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Royce Value Trust by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,482,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,033,000 after acquiring an additional 48,773 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Royce Value Trust by 4.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,335,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,072,000 after acquiring an additional 61,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Royce Value Trust by 25.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 766,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,813,000 after acquiring an additional 153,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RVT traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $14.73. 341,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,836. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.11 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.05 and a 200-day moving average of $17.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

