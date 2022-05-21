Endowment Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Endowment Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 209.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000.

NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $137.08. 2,913,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,888,981. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $133.51 and a 52 week high of $151.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.98.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

