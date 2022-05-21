Endowment Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 26,771 iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Endowment Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 26,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,000. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Endowment Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

Shares of DGRO traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.74. 1,933,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,619,935. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $47.72 and a 1-year high of $56.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.11 and a 200-day moving average of $53.17.

