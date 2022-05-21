Endowment Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 7,854 SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Endowment Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Curtis Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 61,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. McAdam LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 11,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period.
Shares of NYSEARCA SRLN traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.82. 5,362,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,381,638. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.07. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $42.31 and a 12 month high of $46.34.
