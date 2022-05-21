Endowment Wealth Management Inc. Takes $847,000 Position in 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME)

Endowment Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 127,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,000. 23andMe makes up about 0.9% of Endowment Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ME. Indie Asset Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of 23andMe in the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of 23andMe in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of 23andMe by 206.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 31,669 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of 23andMe in the fourth quarter worth about $479,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 23andMe by 4,070.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 44,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ME shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of 23andMe from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of 23andMe from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of 23andMe stock traded down 0.04 on Friday, reaching 2.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,476,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,883,853. The business’s 50-day moving average price is 3.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 5.52. 23andMe Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of 2.15 and a fifty-two week high of 13.68.

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics and research company. It operates through two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications based on genetic testing of a saliva sample through its spit kit.

