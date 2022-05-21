Endowment Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Endowment Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 661 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 217.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 186.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 152 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MA stock traded up $3.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $336.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,428,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,999,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $350.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $352.82. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $305.61 and a 1 year high of $399.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $422.94.

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $569,765.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total value of $35,080,137.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,054,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,330,742,096.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 327,543 shares of company stock worth $108,482,025. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

