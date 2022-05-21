Endowment Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Endowment Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 200,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,651,000. Palantir Technologies makes up approximately 3.7% of Endowment Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 40.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLTR shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.20.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 36,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $438,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 194,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $2,068,956.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 347,256 shares of company stock valued at $3,900,073. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

PLTR traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.08. 40,879,105 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,213,524. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.44 and a twelve month high of $29.29. The company has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.32 and a beta of 5.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.91.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.25% and a positive return on equity of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $446.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

