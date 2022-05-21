Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Shares Sold by Renaissance Group LLC

Renaissance Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,799 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 7,926 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Enerplus were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ERF. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Enerplus by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Enerplus by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,558 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ERF shares. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Enerplus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.89.

Shares of NYSE ERF traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,730,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,707,454. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Enerplus Co. has a twelve month low of $4.78 and a twelve month high of $14.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 2.56.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Enerplus had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 69.73%. The firm had revenue of $513.15 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enerplus Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Enerplus’s payout ratio is 15.85%.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

