Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Purchased by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,256 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $9,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 12,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Enphase Energy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 482,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,879,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $155,157,000. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENPH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on Enphase Energy from $227.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Enphase Energy from $241.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $307.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Enphase Energy from $227.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.68.

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $168.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $178.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.39. The stock has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a PE ratio of 143.80 and a beta of 1.41. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.40 and a 1 year high of $282.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.44.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.40. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 45.30% and a net margin of 10.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 20,784 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total value of $3,383,843.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 35,502 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total value of $5,780,080.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 205,739 shares of company stock valued at $35,888,417. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

