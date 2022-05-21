Enthusiast Gaming’s (EGLX) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Enthusiast Gaming (TSE:EGLX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. HC Wainwright currently has a C$8.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of EGLX stock opened at C$2.70 on Tuesday. Enthusiast Gaming has a fifty-two week low of C$2.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.91.

Get Enthusiast Gaming alerts:

Enthusiast Gaming Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden NFL, Fortnite, Overwatch, Super Smash Bros., Rocket League, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers in YouTube and Twitch.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enthusiast Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enthusiast Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.