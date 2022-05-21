Enthusiast Gaming’s (EGLX) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Enthusiast Gaming (TSE:EGLX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. HC Wainwright currently has a C$8.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of EGLX stock opened at C$2.70 on Tuesday. Enthusiast Gaming has a fifty-two week low of C$2.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.91.
