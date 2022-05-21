Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Acquires 70,509 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 515,509 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,509 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.07% of Las Vegas Sands worth $19,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 561.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,678,651 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $720,239,000 after acquiring an additional 16,703,651 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,475,909 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $310,219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,924,762 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,517,613 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $238,545,000 after buying an additional 2,934,018 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,632,906 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $279,365,000 after buying an additional 1,681,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 832.4% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,019,100 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $38,359,000 after buying an additional 909,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. CBRE Group increased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.54.

NYSE:LVS opened at $33.46 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12-month low of $28.88 and a 12-month high of $59.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.01.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The casino operator reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $943.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a net margin of 46.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

