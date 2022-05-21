Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Boosts Stock Position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) by 152.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,784 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.32% of Boston Beer worth $19,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SAM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 1,721.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 186,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,033,000 after purchasing an additional 176,197 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 860.0% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 144,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,627,000 after purchasing an additional 129,392 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 108.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,917,000 after purchasing an additional 94,742 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Beer by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,481,000 after buying an additional 41,468 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Boston Beer by 616.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,270,000 after buying an additional 34,214 shares during the period. 62.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

In other Boston Beer news, insider John C. Geist sold 1,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.98, for a total value of $391,083.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,752 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,680.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boston Beer stock opened at $329.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -74.99 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $372.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $426.44. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a one year low of $322.22 and a one year high of $1,133.80.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($2.21). The firm had revenue of $430.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.80 million. Boston Beer had a positive return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $600.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $424.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Boston Beer from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Beer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $603.69.

Boston Beer Profile (Get Rating)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.