Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Grows Stock Position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 526,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 7,045 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of Rambus worth $15,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMBS. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Rambus by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 296,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,714,000 after purchasing an additional 87,626 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Rambus by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 774,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,762,000 after purchasing an additional 19,083 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Rambus by 133.4% in the fourth quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC now owns 88,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 50,826 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rambus in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Rambus by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 832,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,454,000 after purchasing an additional 85,477 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rambus alerts:

In related news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total transaction of $351,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles Kissner sold 9,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total value of $239,721.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,550.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 165,487 shares of company stock worth $4,605,741. 1.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ RMBS opened at $24.53 on Friday. Rambus Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.99 and a 1-year high of $33.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -58.40 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.40 and a 200-day moving average of $27.07.

Several research firms recently commented on RMBS. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Rambus from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Rambus from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.14.

Rambus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5, DDR4 and DDR3 memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory and interconnect subsystems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.