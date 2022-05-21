Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $18.58 Million Holdings in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 528,578 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,144 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Cannae were worth $18,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cannae by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 3,499 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Cannae in the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Cannae in the 4th quarter valued at $449,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Cannae in the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Cannae by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNNE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Cannae from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

In other news, major shareholder Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 563,264 shares of Cannae stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $7,880,063.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,618,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,392,898.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard N. Massey acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.57 per share, with a total value of $122,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 41,000 shares of company stock worth $1,016,230 and have sold 1,270,909 shares worth $17,052,685. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CNNE stock opened at $19.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.30. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $37.32.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($2.87). Cannae had a negative return on equity of 8.92% and a negative net margin of 40.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.55) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

