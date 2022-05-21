Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $26.44 Million Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 470,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,479 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $26,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $49.21 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $47.68 and a 12-month high of $63.57. The stock has a market cap of $73.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.16 and a 200-day moving average of $55.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 30.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.66%.

USB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Odeon Capital Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.