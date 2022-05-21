Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $29.03 Million Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 177,458 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 43,870 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $29,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1,647.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,537,645 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $425,132,000 after buying an additional 2,392,445 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 41.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,937,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $827,163,000 after buying an additional 1,457,236 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in American Express by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,097,746 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $506,791,000 after purchasing an additional 869,167 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in American Express by 6.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,916,986 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,638,584,000 after purchasing an additional 622,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the third quarter worth $92,948,000. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

American Express stock opened at $153.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. American Express has a 52-week low of $149.71 and a 52-week high of $199.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $177.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.14. The firm has a market cap of $115.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.30. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.84%.

AXP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of American Express from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of American Express from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.26.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

