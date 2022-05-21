Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $35.11 Million Holdings in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) by 185.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,332,510 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 866,461 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in EchoStar were worth $35,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SATS. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of EchoStar by 522.2% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,374 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after buying an additional 80,885 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EchoStar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in EchoStar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,495,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in EchoStar by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 214,337 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after purchasing an additional 26,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in EchoStar during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

Several brokerages have commented on SATS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EchoStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EchoStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of EchoStar from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of SATS stock opened at $21.87 on Friday. EchoStar Co. has a 52-week low of $18.63 and a 52-week high of $30.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 4.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 0.65.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $501.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.30 million. EchoStar had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 2.55%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EchoStar Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director R Stanton Dodge acquired 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.17 per share, with a total value of $495,485.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 59.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

