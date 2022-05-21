Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Raises Holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) by 152.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,784 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Boston Beer worth $19,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Boston Beer by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Boston Beer by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Boston Beer by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Boston Beer by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,589,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Boston Beer by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boston Beer in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on Boston Beer from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $322.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 21st. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Boston Beer from $660.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Boston Beer from $670.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $603.69.

In other news, insider John C. Geist sold 1,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.98, for a total transaction of $391,083.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,680.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Beer stock opened at $329.21 on Friday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $322.22 and a twelve month high of $1,133.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $372.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $426.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.99 and a beta of 0.80.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($2.21). Boston Beer had a positive return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $430.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

