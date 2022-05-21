Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Raises Position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,190,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260,964 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 1.03% of Corcept Therapeutics worth $23,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CORT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corcept Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

In other news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 7,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $185,396.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 42,384 shares of company stock valued at $867,266 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CORT opened at $20.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.54. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a one year low of $15.82 and a one year high of $25.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.32.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $93.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.23 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 24.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

