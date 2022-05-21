Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Raises Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 148.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,877 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $24,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 78 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ISRG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $317.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.70.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $219.07 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $206.60 and a 12 month high of $369.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.64 billion, a PE ratio of 48.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $299.19.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $1,515,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,156.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

