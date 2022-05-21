Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 44,962 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 147,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 44,962 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.30% of Onto Innovation worth $14,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 96.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ONTO shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Onto Innovation in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Onto Innovation from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.40.

Shares of NYSE:ONTO opened at $73.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 1.28. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.15 and a 52 week high of $106.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.21 and a 200 day moving average of $86.37.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $241.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.00 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 15.81%. Onto Innovation’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

