Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 52,843 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 239,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,843 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $16,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,944,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 111.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,790,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,321,000 after buying an additional 945,508 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 679.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,061,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,499,000 after buying an additional 925,238 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 13,280.3% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 782,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,988,000 after buying an additional 776,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,025,000. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, Director Kenneth M. Parent sold 35,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total transaction of $2,359,969.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $953,521.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BJ stock opened at $52.29 on Friday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $43.81 and a one year high of $74.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.45 and its 200 day moving average is $64.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.80.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 77.13%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BJ shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.90.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

