Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 54,914 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 54.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 54,914 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.10% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $23,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.23, for a total transaction of $5,256,337.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,048,711 shares in the company, valued at $489,989,240.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 4,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.23, for a total transaction of $2,065,156.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 295,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,854,809.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,782 shares of company stock worth $11,008,950. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $418.12 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $322.35 and a 12-month high of $580.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $436.42 and its 200 day moving average is $460.15. The company has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of 72.59, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.01.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.03. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The company had revenue of $377.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MPWR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $530.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $520.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $520.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.33.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

