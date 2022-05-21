Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $260.54.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on EFX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Equifax from $335.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Equifax from $255.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Equifax from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Equifax from $300.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.
In other news, insider Sid Singh sold 19,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.93, for a total value of $4,150,606.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.74, for a total transaction of $3,071,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,692 shares in the company, valued at $8,945,500.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.
EFX traded up $3.45 on Friday, reaching $194.61. The stock had a trading volume of 768,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,965. Equifax has a 12-month low of $185.76 and a 12-month high of $300.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $217.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.03. The company has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.50.
Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.07. Equifax had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Equifax will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.20%.
About Equifax (Get Rating)
Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.
