Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $260.54.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EFX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Equifax from $335.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Equifax from $255.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Equifax from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Equifax from $300.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

In other news, insider Sid Singh sold 19,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.93, for a total value of $4,150,606.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.74, for a total transaction of $3,071,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,692 shares in the company, valued at $8,945,500.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 208.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Equifax by 1,514.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EFX traded up $3.45 on Friday, reaching $194.61. The stock had a trading volume of 768,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,965. Equifax has a 12-month low of $185.76 and a 12-month high of $300.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $217.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.03. The company has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.50.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.07. Equifax had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Equifax will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.20%.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

