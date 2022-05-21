Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $862,000 Holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,414 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 173.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,868,164 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $424,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,238 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,336,596 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $304,048,000 after acquiring an additional 323,788 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $254,526,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 617,315 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $155,791,000 after acquiring an additional 126,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spark Growth Management Partners II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,880,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total value of $209,861.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III bought 706,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.77 per share, with a total value of $50,002,826.58. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 706,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,002,826.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several equities analysts recently commented on COIN shares. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $225.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $440.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $394.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $377.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN opened at $66.15 on Friday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.83 and a 52-week high of $368.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $139.73 and a 200 day moving average of $206.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion and a PE ratio of 7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($2.72). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 42.39%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

