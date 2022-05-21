Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $964,000 Stock Position in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,222 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in XPeng were worth $964,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in XPeng by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in XPeng by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of XPeng by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of XPeng by 213.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of XPeng by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XPEV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of XPeng from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.60 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of XPeng from $92.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, XPeng has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.91.

Shares of NYSE XPEV opened at $23.27 on Friday. XPeng Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $56.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.57 and a beta of 5.39.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 12.83% and a negative net margin of 23.12%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that XPeng Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

