Equitable Holdings Inc. Purchases 12,503 Shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD)

Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Get Rating) by 45.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,503 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned about 0.16% of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 27.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 940,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,122,000 after acquiring an additional 202,927 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 735,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,894,000 after buying an additional 11,268 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 41.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 553,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,252,000 after buying an additional 162,611 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 243,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,939,000 after buying an additional 31,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 73.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 217,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after purchasing an additional 92,357 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:KBWD opened at $17.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.62. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a twelve month low of $17.17 and a twelve month high of $21.65.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 19th were given a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 18th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.43%.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.