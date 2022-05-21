Equitable Holdings Inc. Purchases 198 Shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $393,000. Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Consumer Goods ETF by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares US Consumer Goods ETF alerts:

IYK opened at $194.33 on Friday. iShares US Consumer Goods ETF has a 52-week low of $175.59 and a 52-week high of $215.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $203.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.66.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Consumer Goods ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Consumer Goods ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.