Equitable Holdings Inc. Sells 9,300 Shares of iShares MSCI Norway ETF (BATS:ENOR)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lowered its position in iShares MSCI Norway ETF (BATS:ENOR – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,300 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Norway ETF were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Norway ETF by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 54,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 8,045 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Norway ETF by 218.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 33,592 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares MSCI Norway ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Norway ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Norway ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000.

Get iShares MSCI Norway ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI Norway ETF stock opened at $26.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.18. iShares MSCI Norway ETF has a 52 week low of $13.16 and a 52 week high of $28.33.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Norway ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Norway ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.