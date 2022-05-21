Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Definity Financial Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:DFY)

Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cormark lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Definity Financial in a research report issued on Monday, May 16th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.52. Cormark also issued estimates for Definity Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

DFY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$33.50 to C$34.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. CIBC set a C$41.50 target price on shares of Definity Financial and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$36.13.

DFY stock opened at C$31.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.68 billion and a PE ratio of 15.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Definity Financial has a 12 month low of C$26.00 and a 12 month high of C$35.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$32.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Definity Financial’s payout ratio is currently 24.75%.

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It offers personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products comprising fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the under the Economical brand name.

