Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 574,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,666 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.25% of Evergy worth $39,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EVRG. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Evergy by 154.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 21.3% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Evergy in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

Evergy stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,147,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,583. Evergy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.46 and a 52-week high of $73.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.47.

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. Evergy had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 8.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.5725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 65.06%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Evergy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Evergy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

In other Evergy news, SVP Charles L. King sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total value of $75,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total transaction of $44,137.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,680 shares in the company, valued at $180,042.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Evergy (Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.