Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $5,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. David J Yvars Group acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ES. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.75.

NYSE:ES opened at $90.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $78.44 and a fifty-two week high of $94.63. The stock has a market cap of $31.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.97.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 67.82%.

In other news, EVP James W. Hunt III sold 4,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,450,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 1,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total transaction of $117,740.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,374 shares of company stock valued at $902,881 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

